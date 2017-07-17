EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2058816" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Due to ticket demand and availability, tickets for the Garth Brooks performances will be sold in advance for the 2018 Houston rodeo.

One Texas couple will have their honeymoon paid for, courtesy of country music superstar Garth Brooks.During a concert in Oklahoma City, Drew Bargsley decided it would be the perfect time to pop the question.Brooks saw what was happening while he was on stage and stopped mid-song to talk to the couple.He asked the bride-to-be where she wanted to go for a honeymoon. When she said she had no idea, Brooks offered to pay for their trip, as long as they picked Hawaii.The groom-to-be wrote on Facebook "when you shut down the entire Garth concert proposing to the love of your life. Oops."Congratulations to the happy couple!