Conroe Americana Music Festival to hit Downtown Conroe

Come the first weekend of May, the Conroe Americana Music Festival will take over Downtown Conroe.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Dust off those lawn chairs and get ready for the largest music festival to ever hit Downtown Conroe.

The Conroe Americana Music Festival is gearing up to take over downtown, beginning Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7.


The Conroe Downtown Area Association is hosting the festival in hopes of bringing excitement to the restaurant, shopping, and performing arts district.

Over 54 live bands will feature a mix of Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Folk, Texas Country, Roots Rock, Blues, and Americana music.

Performances will be held at six venues including Martin's Hall, The Corner Pub, The Red Brick Tavern, Conroe Sparkle Event Hall, and two large capacity outdoor tents that will be set up on Main Street at Metcalf and Metcalf and Thompson.

Tickets are available online.


Attendees have the option to purchase a 3-day wristband that gives entrance to all venues for $75 or a day pass ranging from $35 to $50.

Beginning Friday May 5, ticket holders can redeem their electronic tickets for wristbands at the ticket office on the west side of the Montgomery County Courthouse Square in the 300 block of North Thompson Street.

Confirmed ticket holders can call the participating hoteliers to get discounted packages on their lodging.

The event's proceeds will go towards way-finding signs and beautification projects as well as the Community Youth Outreach organization, which works to end youth homelessness.

Free parking will be available in the lots adjacent to the courthouse and streets throughout downtown.

Volunteer opportunities and descriptions may be found on the festival's website. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt and a free pass that will allow them admission into the event on the day they participate.

