ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bruno Mars donates $1M from concert to Flint water crisis

EMBED </>More Videos

Bruno Mars donates $1M from concert to Flint water crisis. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 13, 2017. (WPVI)

Bruno Mars said Saturday he is donating $1 million from his Michigan concert to aid those affected by the Flint water crisis.

The Grammy-winning star told the audience at his show in Auburn Hills, about 30 miles from Detroit, that he and tour promoter Live Nation are redirecting funds from the show to the charity The Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

In 2014, Flint switched water sources and failed to add corrosion-reducing phosphates, allowing lead from old pipes to leach into the water. Elevated levels of lead, a neurotoxin, were detected in children, and 12 people died in a Legionnaires' disease outbreak that experts suspect was linked to the improperly treated water.

"I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause," Mars said in a statement. "Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster."

Mars, who was born and raised in Hawaii, performed at the Palace of Auburn Hills during his sold-out 24K Magic World Tour. His latest album, "24K Magic," recently achieved double platinum status.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbruno marsu.s. & worldflint waterMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
OutKast's Big Boi gives puppy to girl paralyzed in shooting
Britney Spears stops show when man rushes stage
The Advocare Texas Kickoff Contest
Tax FREE weekend and more freebies for your week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally
BEWARE: Another round of dangerous heat today
Mom of Virginia suspect speaks after deadly violence
World's largest indoor playground is in Houston
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Sunday funday: Farmer's market at St. Arnold today
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all next week
Show More
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Man in critical condition after fight ends in shooting
Wrong-way driver crashes into minivan on Grand Pkwy
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
Mansion nail spa in Cypress hosts grand opening today
More News
Top Video
Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally
Mom of Virginia suspect speaks after deadly violence
Arby's goes Italian with Smoked Porchetta sandwich
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all next week
More Video