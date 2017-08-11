BRITNEY SPEARS

Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage in Las Vegas

Britney Spears stopped a performance when a fan rushed the stage.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Britney Spears was forced to take an abrupt intermission during her Las Vegas show when a man rushed the stage mid-performance.

The pop star was escorted off stage by security Wednesday night as her backup dancers tackled the fan, holding him down until security arrived.

The man, 37-year-old Jesse Webb, was arrested and charged with trespassing.

The show at Planet Hollywood later resumed.

It was the singer's first performance since taking a break for the summer to tour in Asia.

