HOUSTON (KTRK) --Brides, get ready for battle! Bridal Wars are hitting the Houston area this weekend.
The competition gets underway Sunday, April 8 at Sandlewood Manor in Tomball.
Bridal Wars, a team competition event, tours the country and now it's in the Houston area.
In the event, teams are made up a bride-to-be and at least one friend or family member - bring as many as you want!
Teams battle it out in competitions like bouquet toss, a cupcake relay race, and lip sync challenges.
Each competition gives the bridal teams a chance to win wedding-themed prizes.
Visit the Bridal Wars website for more information.