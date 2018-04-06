ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Get your squad ready for battle, as Bridal Wars come to Tomball

EMBED </>More Videos

Bridal Wars is where teams can compete against each other in challenges to win prizes. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Brides, get ready for battle! Bridal Wars are hitting the Houston area this weekend.

The competition gets underway Sunday, April 8 at Sandlewood Manor in Tomball.

Bridal Wars, a team competition event, tours the country and now it's in the Houston area.
EMBED More News Videos

Grab your girlfriends and head to Cotton Ranch this Sunday, it's time for Bridal Wars!


In the event, teams are made up a bride-to-be and at least one friend or family member - bring as many as you want!

Teams battle it out in competitions like bouquet toss, a cupcake relay race, and lip sync challenges.

Each competition gives the bridal teams a chance to win wedding-themed prizes.


Visit the Bridal Wars website for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentweddingfun stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
'The Sandlot': Fun facts about the 90s baseball movie
Hear from the stars of 'Grey's' spinoff 'Station 19'
'Bittersweet': Fans react to last episode of 'Fixer Upper'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ex-Harris Co. assistant treasurer allegedly paid dominatrix in blackmail scam
Teen charged in killing of 8-year-old has history of arrests
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Wrong-way driver leads police on chase through 3 counties
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Brothers from another mother: Astros' Correa, Altuve share bond
Show More
FAMOUS FRONT ROW: Verlander, Houston celebs catch Rockets win
Target changes hiring policy after discrimination allegations
Conor McGregor turns himself in following backstage melee
How to protect your mobile phone from pop-up ads
Legal gambling? How poker rooms find a path to legality
More News