'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M

The Studio City house featured in "The Brady Bunch" is up for sale, and the iconic home can be yours for just under $2 million.

LOS ANGELES, California --
The Studio City house featured in "The Brady Bunch" is up for sale, and the piece of Hollywood history can be yours for just under $2 million.

The home, which is located on Dilling Street, was featured in the opening and closing scenes of the show, which ran from 1969 to 1974.

It's a two-bedroom, three-bathroom split level house. Real estate agent Ernie Carswell tells the Los Angeles Times the house has been updated and upgraded, but the interior layout does not resemble what was featured on the show, which ran from 1969 to 1974. Interior scenes of "The Brady Bunch" were shot in a studio.

Carswell says a rock-wall fireplace, wood-paneled walls and floral wallpaper are vintage touches of what homes looked like in the 1970s.

The agent says the home attracts 30 to 50 visitors a day.

The current owners of the house said they will give preference to buyers who promise not to tear it down.

Records show George and Violet McCallister bought the home in 1973 for $61,000. It is up for sale now for $1.885 million.

It's the first time the home has been on the market in 50 years. The owners died, and their children are selling the property.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
