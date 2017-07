EMBED >More News Videos Voice of the rodeo in Houston, Bill Bailey is retiring.

Bill Bailey, a local radio personality and the longtime voice of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, has died.Bailey retired in 2015 after more than half a century as the voice of rodeo in Houston. He began his career with the rodeo as a volunteer. He was also a DJ with KIKK radio.Bailey served as a Harris County constable for several years.