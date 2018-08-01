BEYONCE

Beyoncé's Vogue photo shoot and September cover to make history

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyonce' Vogue cover and photo shoot expected to make history (KTRK)

Beauty and fashion magazine Vogue is changing how it does business with celebrities for the first time in more than a century.

There are reports that Beyoncé will be featured on its September issue.

The publication has plans to give the singer "unprecedented control" over her photographs and captions.

Beyoncé will also be writing the photographs' captions herself.

Affectionately known as "Queen Bee," the singer has used her star power to get the publication to hire its first black cover photographer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeyoncebeauty & lifestylehistoryu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEYONCE
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
Obama's spotted dancing at Beyonce and Jay-Z concert
You can now take a Beyonce and Jay Z inspired museum tour
Beyonce and JAY-Z trading good deeds for concert tickets
More beyonce
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Tony Bennett In Concert Contest
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
Kylie Jenner enjoys Shipley Do-Nuts while in Houston
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News