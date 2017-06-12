We're talking millions! Forbes has released its annual list of the highest paid celebrities from 2017.Topping the list was rapper-business man Sean "Diddy" Combs at $130 million dollars. He is the highest paid celebrity in the world, according to Forbes. Diddy's fortune was recently boosted with his "Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour" and his partnership with Ciroc Vodka.He also sold a third of his Sean Jean clothing line for nearly $70 million.Houston's own Beyonce takes the number two spot with $105 million.Rounding out the top five was J.K. Rowling, Drake and Cristiano Ronaldo, respectively.