Best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Houston

aftermath of the Moody Park Riots

Cinco de Mayo is finally here, and you better bet your lucky stars you are in Houston!The Bayou City has dozens and dozens of celebrations to mark the occasion. So grab your friends and family, and get ready to party at one of these best bets for Cinco de Mayo!Join ABC13's Katherine Whaley for $1 margaritas and it's all for charity! From 4:30-5:30 p.m., gather for drinks with friends and stay for the exciting margarita competition!and make sure to RSVP to ladyderek@destinationhotels.com to secure your spot.Enjoy tasty tacos, sizzlin' fajitas, live music, famed Peach Diablo margarita specials, beer and great giveaways. A live DJ takes the stage from 5-11 p.m. at the Houston location. At Kemah, head out for the happy hour from 3-7 p.m.Mark your calendar! On May 5th, Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen is hosting one of its biggest celebrations, featuring the Original Jumbo Margarita alongside DJs, promotions, giveaways and more.It's Fiesta time! Enjoy an evening at the Sugar Land Town Square on May 5th from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., featuring a live DJ and music from the Los Aztex band. Ride the mechanical bull and munch on festive light bites and drinks.The Legacy Ford is holding a Cinco de Mayo Central Fort Bend Chamber Membership Networking Event on May 5th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Celebrate your Cinco de Mayo with beautiful Mexican art and join in for a live demonstration by Efren Gonzalez at AG Antiques on May 5th from 12 to 3 p.m.The fun never stops! Miller Outdoor Theatre is hosting a free event with live music by Tlen-Huicani & Villalobos Brothers on May 5th at 7:30 p.m.Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a free concert in the park! Come to the Historic Market Square Park on May 5th from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. for amazing live performances by Gio Chamba, Chido Machine and more, followed by a dance party in the lawn.Thousands turn out annually for the Cinco de Mayo parade downtown. LULAC District 8 and Telemundo Houston present the 24th annual Cinco de Mayo Parade at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. Parade begins on Texas at Hamilton. Admission is free.The City of Texas City and LULAC #255 present a Cinco de Mayo parade on May 6th. Lineup begins at 9:00 a.m. at Northside Elementary School, 2300 21st St. N, in Texas City. Enjoy a day of festivities, including ballet folkloric dancers, traditional food, games, fajita cook-off teams, car show, moonwalks and other festive activities. For parade information, contact the Department of Recreation and Tourism at 409-643-5990. For festivities and vendor booth information, contact Liz Delagarza at 409-256-3118.Let's celebrate Cinco de Mayo! Come to the Madison Jobe Senior Center on May 5th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for food, dancing and fun. The event is free.Kick off the Cinco de Mayo festivities at Kemah Boardwalk with live Latin music, a jalapeño eating contest, kid's corner, giveaways and much more! The celebrations will be held from May 5th-7th.Houston's oldest Tex-Mex restaurant is going big on Cinco de Mayo. Molina's Cantina is offering customers fiesta specials all day, free chips and queso at the bar, plus live music at all three locations, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday.Fusion Taco in the Heights is offering its incredible happy hour deals all day, including $3 tacos! For the little ones, Fusion Taco will have piñatas and other activities from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.For those who don't want the real thing, Ooh La La Dessert Boutique is offering Margaritaville Cupcakes for $3.75 each on Friday, May 5th.When isn't Houston a good place to celebrate any occasion? Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Bowlmor AMF on May 5th from 5 to 8 p.m. for a fun night with family and friends! Take advantage of the Buy One, Get One Bowling offer and Cinco de Mayo specials.Get ready to fiesta! Join the night festivities on May 5th from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. with Sexy Gogos, Cinco Glitzdolls and more!Avion Tequila presents Beer & Tacos, Cinco de Mayo all-day happy hour, plus watch the Rockets game party at Social Junkie Sports Bar and Grill on May 5th from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than to eat delicious tacos for only $2?