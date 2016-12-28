Are Jennifer Lopez and Drake the next power couple?Social media is buzzing after the pop star and actress shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday of herself snuggled up with Drake, sparking rumors that the two are a couple.Instagram user @k8t1026Me wrote, "I'm 100% in support of this union."Others suspect that the photo was part of a promotion for a new music video.Romance rumors have been circulating for several weeks, after Drake attended two of Lopez's shows in Las Vegas.Lopez posted a posted with Drake about two weeks ago with the caption: "Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!!"ABC News reported that Drake's ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, unfollowed Lopez on Instagram recently.