ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Lopez, Drake Instagram picture sparks romance rumors

Are Jennifer Lopez and Drake the next power couple?

Social media is buzzing after the pop star and actress shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday of herself snuggled up with Drake, sparking rumors that the two are a couple.


Instagram user @k8t1026Me wrote, "I'm 100% in support of this union."

Others suspect that the photo was part of a promotion for a new music video.

Romance rumors have been circulating for several weeks, after Drake attended two of Lopez's shows in Las Vegas.

Lopez posted a posted with Drake about two weeks ago with the caption: "Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!!"

ABC News reported that Drake's ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, unfollowed Lopez on Instagram recently.
Related Topics:
entertainmentjennifer lopezromancecelebritymusicsocial mediabuzzworthyinstagram
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
