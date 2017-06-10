Adam West, the actor best-known for playing the title role in the 1960s ABC television series Batman, has died. He was 88.A spokesperson for the family said West died of leukemia, surrounded by family.The actor is best remembered for his turn as the caped crusader of Gotham though his career spanned six decades of film, stage and voice work.On the big screen, West was in Paul Newman's The Young Philadelphians (1959), Robinson Crusoe on Mars (1964) and contributed his voice to the animated Redux Riding Hood (1997), which received an Oscar nomination for best short film.Perhaps the greatest character West ever played was himself. He established a thriving career playing a fantastical version of himself in Fairly-Odd Parents, the Goosebumps TV series, The Ben Stiller Show, Drop Dead Gorgeous, 30 Rock, The Adventures of Pete and Pete, The Big Bang Theory and as Mayor Adam West on Family Guy.