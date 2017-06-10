ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Adam West, actor best-known for playing Batman, has died

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Adam West, best-known for playing Batman, has died (KTRK)

Adam West, the actor best-known for playing the title role in the 1960s ABC television series Batman, has died. He was 88.

A spokesperson for the family said West died of leukemia, surrounded by family.

The actor is best remembered for his turn as the caped crusader of Gotham though his career spanned six decades of film, stage and voice work.

On the big screen, West was in Paul Newman's The Young Philadelphians (1959), Robinson Crusoe on Mars (1964) and contributed his voice to the animated Redux Riding Hood (1997), which received an Oscar nomination for best short film.

Perhaps the greatest character West ever played was himself. He established a thriving career playing a fantastical version of himself in Fairly-Odd Parents, the Goosebumps TV series, The Ben Stiller Show, Drop Dead Gorgeous, 30 Rock, The Adventures of Pete and Pete, The Big Bang Theory and as Mayor Adam West on Family Guy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsbatman
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
109 FREE things for your week
Teaser trailer for 'Black Panther' released
Sandra Bullock granted temp restraining order against convicted stalker
Roman Polanski's victim pleads to end case
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Texas toddlers die after being left in car 15 hours
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
Denny's fight suspect's ex: 'He had a temper'
Heat and humidity return to Houston this weekend
Houston chef's Memorial area home hits the market
Denny's fight victim's wife says she was treated like a criminal
Study: Mosquito spray could delay motor skills
Show More
'Smart Straw' detects drink tampering
Tyson recalls chicken due to undeclared allergens
Fort Worth shooting kills 2, injures 7
Woman loses house in fire after daughter's murder
Congressman to plead guilty to assault charge
More News
Top Video
3rd generation barber serves Houston's hottest athletes
Alleged Target peeping Tom suspect arrested
Astrodome project moves forward with 2020 target
Social media photo convinces flashing suspect to surrender
More Video