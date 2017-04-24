ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dead at 56

EMBED </>More News Videos

Erin Moran, the child star of Happy Days, dies in Indiana (KTRK)

Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died.

Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday after authorities received a 911 call. She was 56 and the cause of death has not been determined. Moran had endured numerous struggles in recent years.

Moran was already a veteran actress when in 1974 she was cast in "Happy Days" as Joanie, the kid sister to Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham in the sitcom set in the 1950s. She would later appear with Scott Baio in the "Happy Days" spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentactorcelebritycelebrity deaths
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Move Live Contest
What to do this weekend in Houston
Adorable baby animals star in 'Born in China'
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in California
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Possible active shooter at Dallas office building
Missing girl in Jellystone Park found alive and safe
VIDEO: Driver attacked in Manhattan Beach road rage
Charges filed in deadly crash that killed 3 people
Police: Woman violently attacked and killed in Houston
22 arrested, in 'pot party' raid
Strong storms could disrupt 2017 BP MS150
Show More
Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands
Family rescues kitten stuck in bedroom wall
Bebe expects to close all its stores by the end of May
New McDonald's uniforms getting no love online
Former President Obama at University of Chicago Monday
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Driver attacked in Manhattan Beach road rage
Family rescues kitten stuck in bedroom wall
22 arrested, in 'pot party' raid
Students mourns freshman killed during track event
More Video