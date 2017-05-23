Actor Roger Moore, known for James Bond role, dies at 89

Moore's family shared a message on Twitter about his death saying:
"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great in cannot be quantified in words alone."
JUST IN: Actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has passed away at 89 years old, his children say https://t.co/O0pXTKDQ3y pic.twitter.com/vOSLaahAQc— ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2017
Moore replaced actor Sean Connery in the James Bond series.
Moore was 89.
