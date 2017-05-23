ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Roger Moore, known for James Bond role, dies at 89

Roger Moore, the British actor best known for playing James Bond, passed away on May 23, 2017 at age 89. (Fabian Bimmer/AP Photo)

Sir Roger Moore, the actor known for his role as James Bond, has passed away.

Moore's family shared a message on Twitter about his death saying:

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great in cannot be quantified in words alone."


Moore replaced actor Sean Connery in the James Bond series.

Moore was 89.
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
'Dancing with the Stars' finalists seek redemption before finale
Rachel makes connections as drama starts between the men on 'The Bachelorette'
Houston law student vies for Bachelorette's heart
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
4-vehicle crash involving bus on Hwy 288
Person hit and killed by vehicle on Gulf Fwy at Fuqua
Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated
This plant-based burger is confusing beef eaters
Suspects in violent shooting lead Houston police in chase
Show More
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
Young son turns in dad for selling drugs, police say
2 dead, including child, after school bus accident
1-year-old child shot in leg in SW Houston
Damsel in defense: Women take steps for protection
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Storm damage and flooding in Houston area
Galveston Bathing Beauties Contest brings out bombshells
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos