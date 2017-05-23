Actor Roger Moore, known for James Bond role, dies at 89

JUST IN: Actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has passed away at 89 years old, his children say https://t.co/O0pXTKDQ3y pic.twitter.com/vOSLaahAQc — ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2017

Sir Roger Moore, the actor known for his role as James Bond, has passed away.Moore's family shared a message on Twitter about his death saying:"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great in cannot be quantified in words alone."Moore replaced actor Sean Connery in the James Bond series.Moore was 89.