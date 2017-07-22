ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots

EMBED </>More Videos

American Idol will return in 2018 and will air on ABC

Many shows are returning to the small screen and some haven't been gone very long. In fact, Taylor Swift has gone around the sun more times than some of these shows. They'll have that classic thing that you like, but will they be a nightmare dressed like a day dream?

  1. That's So Raven
    2. Oh snap! Raven Baxter is back, but she's older, wiser, and a divorced mother of twins. "Raven's Home", in which Raven-Symoné reprised the title role after 10 years, that launched on Friday.
  2. Rocko's Modern Life
    3. "The 21st century is a very dangerous century." The reboot reunites the entire original voice cast for the TV movie special slated to air on Nickelodeon in 2018.
  3. American Idol
    4. Seacrest, in! The singing competition will return in 2018 and will air on ABC with Ryan Secrest returning as host and Katy Perry as a judge.
  4. Arrested Development
    5. There's always money in a banana stand, and apparently there's enough money to bring back this fan-favorite.

    We've known for a bit now that the fifth season of "Arrested Development" is on its way, but just recently we've learned that it will be a murder mystery.
  5. Hey Arnold
    6. Move it football head! Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie is officially on its way.
  6. Fuller House
    7. Oh my lanta! For those of you missing the Tanners in your life: Fuller House is returning for its third season Sept. 22 on Netflix.
  7. X-Files
    8. The truth is still out there. A new 10-episode run of the Gillian Anderson- and David Duchovny series is set to start production this summer.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisiontaylor swiftamerican idolryan seacrest
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drum Corps Tour of Champions in Houston
Man proposes to girlfriend at Kendrick Lamar concert
Free Stuff Friday: It's Christmas in July
281 to my city: Drake brings appreciation week to Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Have a doggone crazy weekend in Houston
Weekend downpours ahead and less heat
Journey 92 million miles away to the sun
Firefighters battle storage building fire in NE Harris Co.
O.J. Simpson invited to Pro Football Hall of Fame
New test can detect if drivers are high on pot
Montrose's Pax Americana pays tribute to bygone era
Here are 8 more popular Houston dogs on Instagram
Show More
Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken
Beloved landmark in Houston's original Chinatown to close
Lamar High School football players invited to Nike camp
Suspect opens fire on officer during pursuit in SW Houston
Man and two children killed in crash in NE Houston
More News
Top Video
Suspect opens fire on officer during pursuit in SW Houston
O.J. Simpson invited to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Firefighters battle storage building fire in NE Harris Co.
Journey 92 million miles away to the sun
More Video