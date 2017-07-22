7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots

- That's So Raven Oh snap! Raven Baxter is back, but she's older, wiser, and a divorced mother of twins. "Raven's Home", in which Raven-Symoné reprised the title role after 10 years, that launched on Friday.
- Rocko's Modern Life "The 21st century is a very dangerous century." The reboot reunites the entire original voice cast for the TV movie special slated to air on Nickelodeon in 2018.
- American Idol Seacrest, in! The singing competition will return in 2018 and will air on ABC with Ryan Secrest returning as host and Katy Perry as a judge.
- Arrested Development There's always money in a banana stand, and apparently there's enough money to bring back this fan-favorite.
- Hey Arnold Move it football head! Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie is officially on its way.
- Fuller House Oh my lanta! For those of you missing the Tanners in your life: Fuller House is returning for its third season Sept. 22 on Netflix.
- X-Files The truth is still out there. A new 10-episode run of the Gillian Anderson- and David Duchovny series is set to start production this summer.
We've known for a bit now that the fifth season of "Arrested Development" is on its way, but just recently we've learned that it will be a murder mystery.
