281 to my city: Drake brings star-studded appreciation week to Houston

Drake begins HAW at Emancipation Park. (Instagram: champagnepapi)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"H-Town my second home like I'm James Harden."

With as many references by Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake to the Bayou City, it's only right that the artist considers Houston his second home.

This week, the hip-hop artist will host his annual Houston Appreciation Weekend across the city.



Fans have already spotted him out across Houston, taking selfies and posting their excitement across social media.

Earlier Thursday, Drake hosted a community barbecue at Emancipation Park. The HAW week concludes on Sunday.


See below for full list of events:


