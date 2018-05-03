Emergency crews respond to tank fire at plant in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
All people are accounted for after a tank fire at a plastic fabrication plant in La Porte.

The La Porte Police Department tells ABC13 the fire happened at Metton America Incorporate, located at 2727 Miller Cut Off Road.


The fire was first spotted just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In a statement released overnight, Metton America says no one was hurt.

Part of the statement reads:

"Harris County Hazardous Materials Response Team and Harris County Pollution Control were notified and responded to the scene. The tank fire was extinguished at 1:40 a.m. Metton company representatives confirm the tank contained Dicyclopentadiene."

The statement went on to thank those who responded to the incident. It did not mention a possible cause of the tank fire.

Dicyclopentadiene is a chemical compound used in resins. Also, it is used in inks, adhesives and paints.
