Elementary student takes fake gun to school

It was an unsettling Tuesday morning at a California elementary school after a report of a student with a gun.Jessica Baird, who is the Public Information Officer with the Fresno Unified School District, said a fourth grader at Vinland Elementary School told another student he had a gun.The administration did not take any chances."Police were immediately called," she said. "They responded and made contact with the student in the office."In the student's jacket officers found the gun, took it away from the student and realized it was a replica.However, even though it was not real, at a glance it sure looked it."If you see this gun you think it's real. It's got the weight, the look of a real pistol," said Fresno Police Department Sergeant Eric Hodge.Hodge said they were able to take it away from the student without incident, but added this could have had a much different outcome."Unfortunately if you point that at somebody, they are going to assume it's real. It could have really undesired consequences for somebody," he said.It is unclear why the student had the fake gun or what it was used for.Officers said it belonged to the student's mother."She noticed it missing but the kids denied having it," he said. "So she was still looking for it, unfortunately, her son took it to school."Hodge mentioned it's not likely the student will get in trouble with the law. However, the fourth grader is facing disciplinary action from the school. The district could not give the extent of the punishment.Baird said that parents were notified about the incident and the district is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of bringing a fake weapon onto campus."Even if these students think it's a joke and they don't think it's that serious because it's a replica weapon, we still take it very seriously and it can still make others extremely frightened on campus We encourage parents to talk to their students and make sure we know we are taking this seriously," she said.Hodge added the student who reported the possible gun did the right thing."They did exactly what they were told, they were taught to do is tell somebody about it, don't try to handle it yourself," he said.