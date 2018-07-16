Jose Rodriguez's alleged crime spree began with home invasion of elderly couple

Neighbors are on edge as the search continues for the man suspected of 2 deaths at Houston area mattress stores and Cypress home. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators say a couple in their 80s may be the first victims in the alleged crime spree connected to Jose Rodriguez.

The home invasion, hold up and car theft happened Monday, July 9 in a neighborhood off Eldridge Parkway and Fallbrook Drive in northwest Harris County.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News the two had just returned from dinner when the wife went to shower and the husband sat in the living room.

That's when the husband says a man, already in his home, held a gun to his head, told him to get to the ground, tied up his hands with shoelaces and put a pillow over his head.

The gunman stole the husband's phone, wallet, and SUV.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office tells us they recovered the missing vehicle.

The husband ran to a neighbor's home for help.

As the Harris County Sheriff's Office joins forces in this manhunt with the Houston Police Department, law enforcement is asking neighbors around this area to watch out.

"This individual we believe has actually cased neighborhoods, has actually gone to doors, knocked on doors, pretending that he's looking for somebody," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Neighbors say they are keeping their lights on, doors locked and a gun loaded.

