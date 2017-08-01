Crews are working around the clock to clean black mold inside Willowridge High School."I was devastated, that was the one word to describe it," teacher Tatiana Hall said.Hall is a fourth-year teacher at Willowridge, which is also her alma mater.Teachers have been told that most of the items in their classrooms have been thrown out."I have multiple classrooms and everything is hands-on," Hall said. "We have a lot of items, so I thought about my department at all the things that we have."With the start of school just weeks away, Hall and other teachers are scrambling for supplies. She has teamed up with her husband, Vernon, and his barbershop Hall-a-Fame Kutz on Texas Parkway for a back-to-school drive.The drive will be held on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.