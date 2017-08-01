EDUCATION

Back-to-school drive to help teachers and students at Willowridge HS after mold contamination

EMBED </>More Videos

Teachers desperate for help after black mold ruined school supplies. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crews are working around the clock to clean black mold inside Willowridge High School.

"I was devastated, that was the one word to describe it," teacher Tatiana Hall said.

Hall is a fourth-year teacher at Willowridge, which is also her alma mater.

Teachers have been told that most of the items in their classrooms have been thrown out.

"I have multiple classrooms and everything is hands-on," Hall said. "We have a lot of items, so I thought about my department at all the things that we have."

With the start of school just weeks away, Hall and other teachers are scrambling for supplies. She has teamed up with her husband, Vernon, and his barbershop Hall-a-Fame Kutz on Texas Parkway for a back-to-school drive.

The drive will be held on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
educationmoldhigh schoolfort bend isdHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Campus carry for community colleges goes into effect
More TB testing due for George Bush HS students
Operation backpack
Drool-worthy things to cook in a waffle iron
More Education
Top Stories
2 kids shot while sitting in car at red light
Campus carry for community colleges goes into effect
Wreck snarls Hwy 290 traffic for early rush hour
How peanut butter got 12 criminals out of jail
Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017 begins today
Limited RodeoHouston season tickets on sale today
Suicidal driver costs family their home
Celebrate with birthday freebies in August!
Show More
Family blames botched plastic surgery for mom's death
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
Sheriff's deputy and fiance killed in small plane crash
Man pulled over by person pretending to be a deputy
Indecent exposure ongoing problem at Memorial Park
More News
Top Video
How peanut butter got 12 criminals out of jail
2 kids shot while sitting in car at red light
Tony Mandola's embraces restaurant weeks with love
Get the wood floor look that will take wear and tear
More Video