Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Pilgrim Panthers in southwest Houston

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Pilgrim Panthers in southwest Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Pilgrim Panthers of southwest Houston on Thursday, May 17th.

Travis visited Pilgrim Lutheran School in Meyerland where hundreds of students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. The school took on several inches of water during Hurricane Harvey, but Travis is happy to report they are doing well today! He thanks Mrs. Hohnstadt for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!
