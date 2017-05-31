EDUCATION

Train riders throw 'subway graduation' for stuck student

Nadiya Afzal/Facebook

NEW YORK, New York --
Jerich Marco Alcantara missed his graduation from Hunter College Tuesday morning because of a train delay.

But Alcantara, graduating from Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing, was given a special graduation ceremony on the train by riders.

He was heading to Radio City Music Hall, but just wasn't going to make it on time. That is when friends and other riders stepped in to help honor his big day.

To make it official, one of his friends presented him with a "diploma" on his cell phone.

education
