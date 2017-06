Conroe ISD's board of trustees approved a pay increase for teachers, the 2017-18 preliminary budget was presented, construction updates were announced, and several student athletes were recognized during Tuesday's meeting.1)This is an increase from the $51,500 salary for newly hired teachers during the 2016-17 fiscal year. Overall, teachers in the district will receive a 2 percent pay increase.2)This takes into account $8.1 million for total salary increases as well as $8.4 million for the 157 new positions the district is adding for the 2017-18 school year.3)The new elementary school is slated to be complete and ready for the new school year by July 1, said Easy Foster, CISD's planning and construction director. TWCPHS held an open house for its new robotics lab addition June 10.4)Adrian Piperi was named the Shot Put State Champion, Cecil Gregg was named the Long Jump State Champion and Kesean Carter was named the 100 Meter Dash State Champion. The whole team received recognition for becoming overall Track and Field State Champions.This story comes from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper