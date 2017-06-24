CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --Conroe ISD's board of trustees approved a pay increase for teachers, the 2017-18 preliminary budget was presented, construction updates were announced, and several student athletes were recognized during Tuesday's meeting.
1) Starting teacher salaries have been raised to $52,500. This is an increase from the $51,500 salary for newly hired teachers during the 2016-17 fiscal year. Overall, teachers in the district will receive a 2 percent pay increase.
2) CISD's projected preliminary 2017-18 budget is estimated at $473.3 million, Chief Financial Officer Darrin Rice said. This takes into account $8.1 million for total salary increases as well as $8.4 million for the 157 new positions the district is adding for the 2017-18 school year.
3) Construction is wrapping up at Lucille J. Bradley Elementary School, and The Woodlands College Park High School's robotics lab is complete. The new elementary school is slated to be complete and ready for the new school year by July 1, said Easy Foster, CISD's planning and construction director. TWCPHS held an open house for its new robotics lab addition June 10.
4) The 2017 UIL Class 6A boys' track and field team from The Woodlands High School was recognized for its state championship results. Adrian Piperi was named the Shot Put State Champion, Cecil Gregg was named the Long Jump State Champion and Kesean Carter was named the 100 Meter Dash State Champion. The whole team received recognition for becoming overall Track and Field State Champions.
This story comes from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff