Students react after Maryland school removes bathroom doors

A Maryland school is receiving criticism from its students after school officials decided to get rid of its bathrooms doors.The school said the decision to remove the main doors was made after too many students were smoking and vaping.Although the school says this was done in the students' best interest, the students don't quite agree."It's just a violation of our privacy. I understand what's going on but there's definitely other ways to change it," said student Taylor Gurule.The main bathroom doors may be gone, but the stall doors are still in place.Others students say if kids want to smoke or vape they can simply find another place.Despite some students being upset, the school district says it's sticking to its planSchool officials say parents have not complained.