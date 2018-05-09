COMMUNITY

Students in Splendora build tiny house to give away

Students in Splendora build tiny house to give away (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --
The smallest school district in Montgomery County is taking on a large project with a tiny result.

For the past seven months, Splendora High School students have been working tediously to build a tiny home from scratch.

"I had no idea how to put in joists in the walls," said 12th grader Dana John.

Now thanks to the tiny house her construction class assembled, she knows how to put in wall joists, plumbing and electricity.

"It is truly student built, every piece of it. From the initial bottom board of the trailer to the roof," said Elton Blake, the manufacturing and construction teacher guiding the students.

The project started as an idea from the Career and Technical Education Director Adam Lira.

Lira tells Eyewitness News the entire project was paid for by generous donations.

Students like 10th grader Candler Lucas have spent hours each day after school perfecting every inch of the house.

"Everything that we've done, it's been to spec, and it's not like it's just thrown together. It actually is a very strong house."

At 221 square feet, the home has a kitchen with a sink, two-burner stove and refrigerator.

A downstairs bedroom fits a twin mattress, and an upstairs loft master fits a queen mattress.

There is a full bathroom with standing shower.

A second loft area provides a potential third bedroom for a twin mattress.

The home also boasts a dual purpose washer/dryer and air conditioning.

An itty-bity 24-inch fan adds flare to the ceiling.

The constriction class did not take this on as just a class project. The students are building this as a home to give away.

"After Harvey, everybody was just devastated," said Lucas.

"I hope it brings a family security, and I hope they know that they'll have a place to stay now. It's good, it's comfortable, it's completely finished," said John.

"In a world today where there is so much bad press about our kids out there, these kids chose to make a difference," said Blake.

The home also comes fully furnished with mattresses, towels and even pots and pans.

The district is accepting applications to win the home through their website here. Click here for the Spanish version of the application.

All applicants must live inside the Splendora school district.

Applications will be accepted until May 15.

A winner is expected to be announced in June.
