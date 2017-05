Parents beware: the Stafford High School graduation ceremony has been moved indoors due to the threat of severe weather.The graduation will take place on June 2 at the Don Coleman Coliseum on North Dairy Ashford. The ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m.No balloons, flowers, noisemakers, posters, signs or flags are allowed inside, officials said.Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13/AccuWeather app on Android or iPhone