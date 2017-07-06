EDUCATION

Company of giving: Sprint provides free devices to HS students

Sprint provides free devices to students (KTRK)

Sprint and the Sprint Foundation has launched the 1Million Project to ensure high school students have the resources they need to succeed.

Unfortunately, more than five million families with high school students do not have access to internet at home, yet 70 percent of America's high school teachers assign homework that's online.

Over the next five years, Sprint hopes to provide one million free devices and wireless service to low-income families with high school students who are having trouble completing their online assignments at home.

Sprint has also teamed up with their music partner TIDAL and will contribute $2 for every phone activated thru Dec. 9 up to a maximum of $1 million to support the project.

If you would like to help make a difference, Sprint is asking everyone to go online or visit a local Sprint store to make a donation.
