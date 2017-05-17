Senior unable to read in middle school gets full ride to college

A high school senior who did not learn to read until she was in middle school will now be the first in her family to attend college.Andrea Zapata joined hundreds of her peers at the Toyota Center Wednesday for YES Prep Senior Signing Day, where she pledged to attend Sul Ross University in southwestern Texas, which offered her a full ride scholarship. Zapata turned down acceptances from three other schools.Zapata, who received instructional support after being diagnosed with dyslexia, is one of 11,600 students enrolled at 16 Yes Prep campuses across the Houston area.