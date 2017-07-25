ART

See ya later, gator: UH-Downtown mural coming down

EMBED </>More Videos

See ya later, gator: UH-Downtown mural coming down (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
See you later, alligator.

A wall featuring a colorful mural of the slithery reptile synonymous with the bayou is coming down at University of Houston-Downtown.

The mural located at the corner of North Main and West Naylor streets and adjacent to the Daly Street parking lot is scheduled for demolition toward this weekend, the school said.

The demolition on the UHD Gator Wall, which is also known as the UHD Warehouse, will make way for additional parking spaces

The Daly Street parking lot will close this Friday and Saturday to make the demolition possible.

The wall was created in 2015 by street artist Sebastien "Mr. D" Boileau.

Houston looking for artists to paint new murals

EMBED More News Videos

Sebastien "Mr. D." Boileau said he wants people to "feel something" when they see the mural

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
educationuniversity of houstonartalligatorHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ART
SHARE THIS: Artist adds 'bling' to everyday objects
Hidden Houston: A little red button
Houston seeking artists for residency program
Harry Potter at the Houston Symphony SOLD OUT
More art
EDUCATION
Mechanical issue closes Texas Southern Univ. campus
Texas Southern Univ. campus reopening after A/C issue
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Conroe ISD needs your help to name a new school
More Education
Top Stories
Panhandler shot in the shoulder while begging for money
Survivor in human smuggling case says trailer was full
Vote could lower speed limit along Galveston Seawall
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
McCain's return, heavy with drama for 'Obamacare' repeal
Study finds drinking alcohol can help improve memory
Bears linebacker saves man choking at Austin airport
'Hire a Veteran Day' gives service members opportunities
Show More
Flames destroy duplex near TSU; damage 2 other homes
Suspected drunk driver pulled from car in citizen's arrest
Whiskey maker thinks music can improve the liquor's taste
Texas Southern Univ. campus reopening after A/C issue
Give METRO your feedback at public meetings this week
More News
Top Video
Vote could lower speed limit along Galveston Seawall
Study finds drinking alcohol can help improve memory
Give METRO your feedback at public meetings this week
McCain's return, heavy with drama for 'Obamacare' repeal
More Video