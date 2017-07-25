See ya later, gator: UH-Downtown mural coming down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --See you later, alligator.
A wall featuring a colorful mural of the slithery reptile synonymous with the bayou is coming down at University of Houston-Downtown.
The mural located at the corner of North Main and West Naylor streets and adjacent to the Daly Street parking lot is scheduled for demolition toward this weekend, the school said.
The demolition on the UHD Gator Wall, which is also known as the UHD Warehouse, will make way for additional parking spaces
The Daly Street parking lot will close this Friday and Saturday to make the demolition possible.
The wall was created in 2015 by street artist Sebastien "Mr. D" Boileau.
Houston looking for artists to paint new murals
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff