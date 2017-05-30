School's out: Students mark last day with epic paper fall

CHANDLER, Arizona (KTRK) --School is winding down for students across the nation and one high school in Arizona lets the graduating class mark the last day in a very unique way.
Basha High School graduates mark the last day with an epic paper fall. Students drop pounds and pounds of paper on the stairs. Video shows the epic moment all the paper cascades down the stairs and some students dive in similar to a water slide.
Just in case you're wondering, the students are responsible for cleaning up everything.