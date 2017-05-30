EDUCATION

School's out: Students mark last day with epic paper fall

EMBED </>More Videos

Graduating class celebrates the last day of school with epic paper fall.

CHANDLER, Arizona (KTRK) --
School is winding down for students across the nation and one high school in Arizona lets the graduating class mark the last day in a very unique way.

Basha High School graduates mark the last day with an epic paper fall. Students drop pounds and pounds of paper on the stairs. Video shows the epic moment all the paper cascades down the stairs and some students dive in similar to a water slide.

Just in case you're wondering, the students are responsible for cleaning up everything.
Related Topics:
educationArizona
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
Sisters place first and second in spelling bee
Parents upset over Katy ISD bus route changes
HS principal comes out of retirement to make difference
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Lobit Elementary of Dickinson ISD
More Education
Top Stories
Woodlands man in Dominican Republic prison found not guilty
Man found dead in wooded area near Spring park
Photo of man with toddler on motorcycle raises concern
House under construction collapses in Jersey Village
DA: Spring man confessed to killing neighbor in driveway
Google: Texans cannot spell 'maintenance'
Family displaced after home destroyed by lightning strike
Show More
Controversial 'promposals' called racist according to some
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with breast cancer
Officer who shot Tamir Rice fired in unrelated matter
Man's body found in White Oak Bayou in Heights area
Kellogg to shut local distribution center, lay off 220
More News
Top Video
Family displaced after home destroyed by lightning strike
Google: Texans cannot spell 'maintenance'
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with breast cancer
DA: Spring man confessed to killing neighbor in driveway
More Video