PTSA letter says kids can skip lunch line for $100

Parents are upset over a letter sent out with students at a Florida school. It gives students the opportunity to skip their classmates in the lunch line for a price.The letter that said they could skip to the front of the lunch line for a donation to the Parent Teacher Student Association.The letter includes different prizes depending on the amount of the donation. For a "$100 Family or Business Sponsor," the letter reads, students will get their "last name or company logo featured on the website, as well as PTSA events AND front of the lunch line pass."Many upset parents reached out to the school's principal. He says he didn't sign off on it.Principal Brian Andrews sent out an email to parents on the first day of school.It says, "Please disregard this form as it was not approved prior to distribution. I do not approve of any donation that is tied to any student advantage or privilege on campus."The PTSA says the whole thing was a big mistake. They say that the letter was accidentally put into orientation packets and that the program will not be going forward.