Principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote

Panther Creek High School's principal apologizes for quote printed in this year's yearbook

WAKE COUNTY --
A Wake County high school principal is apologizing for an offensive quote that ended up in the school's yearbook.

Under the photo of a senior at Panther Creek High School is the phrase the student apparently submitted for publication.

It says, "I don't know what's worse, candy corn or women's rights."

Camille Hedrick, principal of Panther Creek, tweeted an apology with a promise to review the yearbook's editorial process.

