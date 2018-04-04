EDUCATION

Parents express concern over Fort Bend ISD's rezoning proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

Rezoning causing concerns for parents in Fort Bend County. (KTRK)

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Fort Bend County has been adding population for years, and it's catching up with the school district again.

A Fort Bend ISD facilities committee has been crunching numbers on projected school enrollment and it has received input from a consultant on how to adjust.

Among the possibilities is to transfer students from Ridge Point High School to those with lower enrollment, such as Hightower High School.

A district spokesperson said that's just a subject for discussion, and doesn't mean it will be adopted.

"We're looking at schools that may need renovation," said Amanda Bubela with Fort Bend ISD. "We also have some facilities that are over utilized and we may have to make changes there too."

Bubela also emphasized that change is not on the immediate horizon.

"There are no changes in attendance boundaries the district is considering. Those just aren't in our future right now," she said.

That doesn't mean it's not the subject of conversation by some parents.

"If you live in a certain neighborhood that has a high school, my thought is that all kids should go to that high school," said parent Tracey Knight, who lives with her family in Sienna Plantation. "That's why we moved here and I think what you pay for is what you should get."

The issue is getting a lot of comments on neighborhood social media pages.

Knight supports bringing in more portable buildings or even building a new high school to accommodate growth. At the same time, another parent said he had no problem with sending his son to another school to avoid adding to school district debt.

"We have to be financially responsible," he said.

The district will hold its second of four public meetings Wednesday night to discuss the consultants findings and recommendations. Input from the public will be included in a report to the school board next month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolstudentsredistrictingFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Lamar HS student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
Parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with student
'Best Buddies' to stage special high school talent show
Teachers to take part in massive rallies and classroom walkouts
More Education
Top Stories
Woman faces new charge in Facebook Live shooting
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
ASTROS ALERT: Win a limited edition World Champions fan ring
Trump signs order sending National Guard to Mexican border
Locals who knew MLK remember his life 50 years later
Tip leads deputy constables to alleged meth dealers
Tattoo enthusiast allegedly caught with $26,000 worth of narcotics
Who is Beto O'Rourke?
Show More
Alleged threat against Lomax Junior High under investigation
Bregman, Fisher repeat World Series heroics to sweep O's
Study: Eating pasta could help you lose weight
Local family uses caution signs to keep people off their bluebonnets
Baytown man allegedly shoots neighbor's dog to protect chickens
More News