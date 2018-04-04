Fort Bend County has been adding population for years, and it's catching up with the school district again.A Fort Bend ISD facilities committee has been crunching numbers on projected school enrollment and it has received input from a consultant on how to adjust.Among the possibilities is to transfer students from Ridge Point High School to those with lower enrollment, such as Hightower High School.A district spokesperson said that's just a subject for discussion, and doesn't mean it will be adopted."We're looking at schools that may need renovation," said Amanda Bubela with Fort Bend ISD. "We also have some facilities that are over utilized and we may have to make changes there too."Bubela also emphasized that change is not on the immediate horizon."There are no changes in attendance boundaries the district is considering. Those just aren't in our future right now," she said.That doesn't mean it's not the subject of conversation by some parents."If you live in a certain neighborhood that has a high school, my thought is that all kids should go to that high school," said parent Tracey Knight, who lives with her family in Sienna Plantation. "That's why we moved here and I think what you pay for is what you should get."The issue is getting a lot of comments on neighborhood social media pages.Knight supports bringing in more portable buildings or even building a new high school to accommodate growth. At the same time, another parent said he had no problem with sending his son to another school to avoid adding to school district debt."We have to be financially responsible," he said.The district will hold its second of four public meetings Wednesday night to discuss the consultants findings and recommendations. Input from the public will be included in a report to the school board next month.