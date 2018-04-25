You can make money playing video games. Big money. How does a $4,000 scholarship sound?We are talking about the wildly popular game, Fortnite. Millions of young people are hooked on the game.Ashland University in Ohio has a competitive e-sports team and in hopes of bringing in some talented players, it is offering gamers the scholarships.Open tryout dates for the university's e-sports team have yet to be announced.If you're considering it, admission in the school's undergraduate program with room and board on the Ashland campus goes for $31,284 full-price.