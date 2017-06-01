STUDENTS

Kids can win Astros tickets and more just for reading this summer

The Houston Public Library's "Game On!" program is offering some pretty cool prizes this summer. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We've long known that readers are leaders, but your child can also score some really cool prizes just for cracking open a book this summer.

The Houston Public Library's reading program is back and registration is now open.

Kids who participate in "Game On!" can earn badges and some pretty cool rewards, from Astros and Rice University sporting event tickets, to free food and tickets to local attractions.

The first 250 students who register will win two tickets to Alley Theatre's musical comedy, "Freaky Friday."

You can get more details on the Houston Library website.

