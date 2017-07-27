BACK TO SCHOOL

Katy ISD designates homework-free days

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy ISD students will be treated to several homework-free nights this school year. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Relief is in sight for Katy ISD students who feel the pinch from massive loads of homework -- for a few days, at least.

For the upcoming 2017-2018 school year, the district has designated more than half a dozen Family Nights on which teachers cannot assign homework.

"The main purpose is to promote families coming together. We want them to spend some time together...and obviously for the students, no homework," said Katy ISD superintendent Lance Hindt.

On the final version of the district's calendar, Aug. 8, Sept. 13, Oct. 18, Nov. 29, Jan. 24, March 7 and May 2 are all designed as Family Days.

The decision comes after students and parents alike lobbied the district for homework-free nights during leadership meetings with Hindt.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
educationkaty isdback to schoolKaty
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BACK TO SCHOOL
Save money on back-to-school sports physicals
1st of 4 school supply giveaways happening today
7 back to school mistakes to avoid
Texas Sales Tax Holiday kicks off August 11
More back to school
EDUCATION
Houston class offers modern day finishing school
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
1st of 4 school supply giveaways happening today
Spring ISD holding job fair for new teachers
More Education
Top Stories
Bill Bailey, legendary voice of Houston rodeo, dies
Associate pastor accused of prostitution resigns
More heat, more humidity the next few days
Child pulled from under car after dad killed in crash
Rapper Z-Ro appears in court on assault charge
FBI: Man kills wife on cruise because she laughed at him
Man accused of upskirting women at various stores
Local doctors treat disease like Charlie Gard's
Show More
Harris County Sheriff's deputy found dead in home
Cancer patient sues DMV over 'humiliating' treatment
Jeff Bezos is the new richest person in the world
Home builder charged with felony tied to Bellaire home
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol
More News
Top Video
Mothers give back to patients with pregnancy condition
Man accused of upskirting women at various stores
New burger joint adds boozy milkshakes, sandwiches & more
Local doctors treat disease like Charlie Gard's
More Video