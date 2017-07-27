Katy ISD designates homework-free days

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --Relief is in sight for Katy ISD students who feel the pinch from massive loads of homework -- for a few days, at least.
For the upcoming 2017-2018 school year, the district has designated more than half a dozen Family Nights on which teachers cannot assign homework.
"The main purpose is to promote families coming together. We want them to spend some time together...and obviously for the students, no homework," said Katy ISD superintendent Lance Hindt.
On the final version of the district's calendar, Aug. 8, Sept. 13, Oct. 18, Nov. 29, Jan. 24, March 7 and May 2 are all designed as Family Days.
The decision comes after students and parents alike lobbied the district for homework-free nights during leadership meetings with Hindt.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff