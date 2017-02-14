EDUCATION

How area schools prepare for severe weather events

Area school districts took several measures to keep students safe as severe weather rolled through the area on Tuesday.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Schools districts across southeast Texas issued shelter-in-place orders as storms threatened the area.

Fort Bend ISD officials told Eyewitness News all that 75 campuses with more than 74,000 students were on notice during the severe weather.

ABC13 went inside Fulshear High School to talk about the district's standard protocols. According to principal Dan Ward, when a tornado warning is issued for their area, he immediately coordinates with staff to keep students safe.

VIDEO: Students take shelter at St. Laurence Catholic School
Students take shelter at St. Laurence Catholic School in Sugar Land during severe weather.



During Tuesday morning's weather scare, Ward said all 400 students gathered inside the cafeteria until the storm passed.



Eyewitness News also reached out to the Houston Independent School District. They said by email that all campuses are required to conduct weather-related drills per semester.

School officials went on to say, "Today's tornado warning warranted a shelter-in-place response. Students and staff were instructed to shelter-in-place indoors and to stay away from areas with windows. HISD issued a district-wide text message to notify parents of the situation. The district also issued a callout message and an additional text message after the shelter in place designation was lifted."

SEE MORE: EF1 tornado ravages homes in Van Vleck
An EF1 tornado wreaked havoc across Van Vleck, destroying homes and toppling trailers.

