EDUCATION

HISD teacher surprised by Clutch with Houston Rockets playoff tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

Clutch was on hand to surprise coach Nicole Harris, who really thought she was going to a meeting with her principal! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One HISD teacher is ending teacher appreciation week with a chance to see Houston Rockets playoff action in person.

Nicole Harris, a teacher and volleyball coach at Sam Houston Math, Science and Technology Center, thought she was going to a meeting with her principal, but when she walked into the gym, she was surprised with a gift.

Clutch was there to give her tickets to game one of the Western Conference Finals.

"I'm so honored by this," Harris said.

Harris was nominated for mentoring countless students.

She also got some new Rockets gear to sport at the game on Monday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationHouston Rocketsteachersurprisehigh schoolgood newsbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Katy ISD to pay superintendent $750K to leave district
Mom of 5 marks incredible journey with graduation from TSU
Cheers and boos: Mixed reaction to Katy superintendent's resignation
Teacher in wheelchair rescued during Harvey smiles through the rain
More Education
Top Stories
Experts fear 'super' bed bug may be in Houston area
Katy ISD to pay superintendent $750K to leave district
LAWSUIT: Woman kicked off Houston flight over 'pungent odor'
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
AMBER ALERT: 16-year-old Laredo girl believed to be in danger
Mom of 5 marks incredible journey with graduation from TSU
13 Investigates: Could METRO deaths have been prevented?
Son of slain veteran: "I believe he was protecting me"
Show More
How a trip to a drive-thru might save a man's life
You can help 'Stamp Out Hunger' in Houston this weekend
Asian elephant expecting bundle of joy at Houston Zoo
Where to find the sold-out Selena 'Newsweek' magazine
Gunman on the run after shooting teen at bus stop
More News