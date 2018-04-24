HOUSTON ISD

Houston ISD trustees to decide fate of 10 underperforming schools

HISD prepares to decide fate of 10 'underperforming' schools (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston ISD trustees are voting Tuesday evening on a proposal that will have a major impact on the future of the school district.

The plan, if approved, would hand over control of 10 schools to a charter partner, Energized for STEM Academy.

The 10 schools are: Blackshear Elementary School, Dogan Elementary School, Highland Heights Elementary School, Mading Elementary School, Wesley Elementary School, Henry Middle School, Woodson PK-8, Kashmere High School, Wheatley High School, and Worthing High School.

The Texas Education Agency placed the schools on "improvement required" status for the past five years, and because of that consecutive label, the district must follow a 2015 law passed in the state legislature that states the schools must close or allow the TEA to manage the entire district in order to keep the low performing schools open.

Houston Federation of Teachers President Zeph Capo says a third option, passed by the state legislature in 2017, allows the school district to partner with a private charter organization, giving them control of the struggling schools, while keeping them open and keeping the TEA at bay.

"If there is a partnership approved by the board and if that partnership is then approved by the TEA the district may get a two-year reprieve from the accountability system," explained Capo who does not like the partnership. "It is a Trojan horse vehicle to bring charter schools into the public schools by hook or by crook."

He says while it would be a two-year partnership, HISD would lose control of the 10 schools from budget and management to staffing.

Wheatley High School is on the list. Volunteer Denise Henderson says removing local control of a community school would hurt the neighborhood.

"As much as I would want to think it's a great idea, I just foresee all of the staff who have been here for five, 10, 15, 20 years being fired and I just don't know if that would be the best thing," said Henderson.

Wheatley senior Natalie Cabrales says she's worried her younger brother would end up at a school further away.

"It's not a good idea, because, I mean, they accept a lot of people here and some of the teachers are really good and they help us," said Cabrales.

Capo says the school district has known for years these particular schools in disadvantaged areas needed more attention.

"We have several schools that have been chronically underfunded that have been in many ways under-served that are operating in communities with high levels of poverty, high levels of family strife and struggle, that actually need more resources than a typical school," Capo pointed out.

Capo wants the district to think out of the box and partner with a local university or community college.

"A local, beholding to the public institution that has public safeguards, public responsibility and be the individual that comes in and partners with the school district."

Tuesday night's vote, if approved, must next be approved by the Texas Education Agency.
