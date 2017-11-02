Let’s celebrate with the Astros tomorrow 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/5d757N6X0U — Richard A. Carranza (@HISD_Supe) November 2, 2017

Congrats to the @astros on their historic #WorldSeries win!!#KleinISD will be open tomorrrow to show our #KleinAstrosSpirit to the world. pic.twitter.com/2yxpq2NGYE — Klein ISD (@KleinISD) November 2, 2017

Houston ISD is closed on Friday - the day of the Astros victory parade - after nearly 1,000 staffers reportedly requested off.According to HISD trustee Rhonda Skillern-Jones, 950 of the district's teachers and bus drivers had submitted time off requests.When asked for comment, an HISD spokesperson said the cancellation was a result of "logistical and safety concerns about traffic."HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza announced that the district's schools, facilities and administrative offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 3, so that students and staff can enjoy the Astros World Series parade and festivities.All athletic events for Friday evening will still take place as scheduled, but field trips are canceled. Students will not be required to make up the day.Fort Bend ISD, Alief and Cy-Fair ISD, among others, have announced that they will remain open for regular business on Friday. Alief ISD students will be able to watch television coverage of the parade.Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Charles Dupre said "each school day counts" as the district works to catch up from its prolonged closure following Hurricane Harvey.