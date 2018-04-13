7:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. for elementary schools and early childhood centers

8:30 a.m.-3:50 p.m. for PK-8, K-8, and middle schools

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. for high schools and 6-12 campuses

The Houston Independent School District announced revisions to standardized start and dismissal times for the 2018-2019 school year in an effort to improve their delivery of reliable and affordable transportation to students.PK-8 and K-8 schools will now be grouped with middle schools, rather than elementary schools to have a later start/dismissal time of 8:30 a.m.-3:50 p.m.Ten minutes will be added to each day for high schools and 6-12 campuses to account for eight optional early release days for final exams. Their start/dismissal time will be 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Beginning next fall, the district will operate with the following standardized start/dismissal times:Because of partnerships with HCC and other unique needs, select schools may have alternate start/dismissal times, and parents can contact the campus for details. They are: Challenge HS, DeBakey HS, East Early College, Energy HS, HAIS, HCC Transition/Food Bank, HSPVA, Jones Futures Academy, Barbara Jordan HS, Liberty HS (a.m.), Liberty HS (p.m.), Middle College HS HCC Fraga, Middle College HS HCC Gulfton, North Early College, South Early College, and TH Rogers.The district plans to communicate the new start times to parents with emails, phone calls, text messages, and stories on their district website, school websites, social media channels, and weekly e-newsletter.