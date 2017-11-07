HISD announces first 'Teacher of the Month'

HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza walked the hallways of Dogan Elementary Tuesday morning for a surprise that was months in the making.Second grade teacher Kazmere Dean had no idea she was the winner of HISD's first ever teacher appreciation award.Carranza came up with the award to recognize what he calls the unsung heroes. Now he's asking parents, principals and even other teachers to nominate outstanding educators.Then once a month, he'll deliver a gift basket, a gift certificate and thanks to Houston-based group, One Automotive, the keys to a new BMW that the winning teacher can drive for a month.Dogan's principal says Miss Dean was nominated for her dedication and her heart."I drive a 2006 Honda and it's not this cool, so this car is everything. It's gonna be hard to give it up after a month," said Dean.For the next 30 days, it's the wheels on her "Beemer" that go round and round.