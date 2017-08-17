HCC trustee launches corruption probe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After trustee Chris Oliver pleaded guilty to bribery, Houston Community College launched its own investigation. On Thursday, a trustee launched another.
Trustee Dave Wilson is a frequent HCC critic even though he sits on the board. Wilson on Thursday announced he was hiring and paying former investigative reporter Wayne Dolcefino to conduct his own investigation of possible corruption at the college.
Wilson says the lawyers the college hired are "not" independent enough to do the job and law enforcement hasn't done enough.
"The FBI has been looking at things around here for eight or 10 years. After eight or 10 years, they finally come up with one issue. I won't live long enough for the FBI to resolve the issues here."
The attorneys HCC hired are just beginning their work for the college. They have not returned calls for comment.
ORIGINAL REPORT: HCC trustee pleads guilty to federal bribery charges
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff