A Spring ISD student is now the owner of a brand new car, and it's all thanks to her dedication at school.Wunsche Sr. High School senior Angela Ace Fontelera Alex won the new Honda Civic as part of the district's Smart Kid Cool Car giveaway, which recognizes students who are academically motivated and active in community service.In order to be eligible for the program, students must maintain a 2.5 cumulative GPA, pass all state-required End of Course exams, maintain a 95 percent attendance rate, complete 25 hours of volunteer community service, have no disciplinary infractions and complete post-secondary planning assignments.Seniors from five local high schools were eligible for the program, and 144 qualified to participate in the final drawing."To the people who made this possible, I'm just really, really thankful and blessed, because there are some nice people here who are willing to help out a senior," Alex said in a news release. "I hope that their futures will also be blessed, because I know that they have been doing so many good things and serving others through their company."The car was donated by Honda of Spring.