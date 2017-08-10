Drag queens to read stories at Houston Public Library

The Houston Public Library has scheduled a group of performers to headline story time this winter."Drag Queen Story Time" will happen December 30 at the Freed-Montrose Library meeting room.The Houston Public Library website says "break out the dress-up chest and let your imagination run wild".Local drag queens will be reading the stories.The library goes on to say quote, "these vibrant queens will help to instill a sense of love and acceptance in our children while encouraging them to be true to themselves."