Drag queens to read stories at Houston Public Library

The Houston Public Library has scheduled a group of performers to headline story time this winter. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Houston Public Library has scheduled a group of performers to headline story time this winter.

"Drag Queen Story Time" will happen December 30 at the Freed-Montrose Library meeting room.

The Houston Public Library website says "break out the dress-up chest and let your imagination run wild".

Local drag queens will be reading the stories.

The library goes on to say quote, "these vibrant queens will help to instill a sense of love and acceptance in our children while encouraging them to be true to themselves."

