Drag queens to read stories at Houston Public Library

HOUSTON (KTRK) --The Houston Public Library has scheduled a group of performers to headline story time this winter.
"Drag Queen Story Time" will happen December 30 at the Freed-Montrose Library meeting room.
The Houston Public Library website says "break out the dress-up chest and let your imagination run wild".
Local drag queens will be reading the stories.
The library goes on to say quote, "these vibrant queens will help to instill a sense of love and acceptance in our children while encouraging them to be true to themselves."
