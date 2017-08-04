TEXAS NEWS

High school coaches push back against proposed bill letting home school students into sports

EMBED </>More Videos

High school coaches are pushing back against a proposed piece of legislation. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
State representatives discussed a school financing bill on Friday, but a proposed amendment has Texas high school coaches up in arms.

Rep. James Frank of Wichita Falls wants to add language to the bill allowing home schooled students to participate in University Interscholastic League-sponsored activities.

The Texas High School Coaches Association called on its members to oppose the suggested amendment. They say it would present an imbalance on the playing field and in the classroom.

Past legislation on the same topic has died in committee following pushback from the home school community about regulations dictated by the public school system.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
educationtexas newssportshigh school sportstexas politicsAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS NEWS
Texas to move about 1,000 inmates because of prison heat
Selena's brother a no-show for court date
3 killed when wrong-way driver hits SUV head on
Sheriff: Fort Bend Co. won't join ICE 287g program
More texas news
EDUCATION
Operation Backpack gives students the tools to succeed
YMCA Operation Backpack
Klein ISD's new tool to locate your child's bus info
Mold cleanup efforts delay Willowridge HS opening
More Education
Top Stories
Ex-cop accused in deadly DWI crash found dead
HPD investigating earlier crash with woman who killed cop
Gunfire nearly hits children playing in Crosby pool
Babysitter helps resuscitate child found at bottom of pool
Operation Backpack collects 201k school supplies
School cop busted for alleged child porn
Scattered afternoon downpours this weekend
Former Cy-Fair teacher gets 8 years for sex with student
Show More
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop next week
Texas to move about 1,000 inmates because of prison heat
Mother of murdered man calls his accused lover a liar
Houston Restaurant Weeks locations outside the loop
Goats and yoga - You know you want to
More News
Top Video
Operation Backpack collects 201k school supplies
Texas to move about 1,000 inmates because of prison heat
Former Cy-Fair teacher gets 8 years for sex with student
Gunfire nearly hits children playing in Crosby pool
More Video