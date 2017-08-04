State representatives discussed a school financing bill on Friday, but a proposed amendment has Texas high school coaches up in arms.Rep. James Frank of Wichita Falls wants to add language to the bill allowing home schooled students to participate in University Interscholastic League-sponsored activities.The Texas High School Coaches Association called on its members to oppose the suggested amendment. They say it would present an imbalance on the playing field and in the classroom.Past legislation on the same topic has died in committee following pushback from the home school community about regulations dictated by the public school system.