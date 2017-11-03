  • BREAKING NEWS CHECK TRAFFIC MAP: Two freeways shut down | Hwy 290 inbound at Antoine and 610 South Loop westbound at Broad
FRIDAY FLYOVER

Alvin ISD student becomes international star

By
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
An Alvin ISD student is gaining international attention for her vocal talent.

"I sent in an audition, and I got selected," said 17-year-old Akhila Mamandur. "All the crew was from India, live orchestra for the first time. Crew make-up. Like, I've never had this experience, interviews."

Mamandur was one of thousands to be selected as a contestant in a South Indian TV singing competition. The show was filmed in the United States in 2015 and was broadcast to millions in South India.

After several rounds, and cuts, Mamandur ended up beating out all the others. Instantly, she began getting offers to sing in Indian movies.

"I do go places, and people recognize me, and they're like, 'oh, you were that singer. I watched the whole thing. You were amazing,'" said Mamandur.

Manadur said she began singing when she was young. She said her parents took her to their temple where she would sing.

She said her friends convinced her to enter the South Indian singing competition.

Despite her fame and exceptional vocal talent, Manadur stayed focused on school.

She's an AP student who wants to become a dentist. She's also using her new found fame to raise money for school children in India by holding concerts with her former contestants. They've already raised thousands of dollars.

"We have a goal that we want to help about 2,000 children in India," said Mamandur.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
educationfriday flyoverhigh schoolalvin isdPearland
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRIDAY FLYOVER
Students send Astros message in Friday Flyover
Panthers take center stage for Friday Flyover
St. Pius X steps into formation during Friday Flyover
Stephen F. Austin celebrates 80 years
More friday flyover
EDUCATION
HISD closed Friday after 950 staff reportedly ask off
Students send Astros message in Friday Flyover
HISD project turns storm-damaged doors into art
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Bales Intermediate of Friendswood ISD
More Education
Top Stories
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
CHAMPIONS: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
Athletes send messages of support for Deshaun Watson
Who is Matt McGloin?
Headed to parade? Ride for free on METRO
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride with these signs
Major construction delays on Gulf Frwy this weekend
PD: Drug deal leads to deadly shooting at Starbucks
Show More
HPD prepared to protect thousands at parade
HISD closed Friday after 950 staff reportedly ask off
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade today
'Astros baby': Baby born during historic Game 7
Astros win a welcomed distraction in Dickinson
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Children of ABC13's news team go trick-or-treating
Meet the barber of the Houston Astros
BOO! Halloween costumes and decorations
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
More Photos