EDUCATION

2 HISD schools rank among best in nation

Two local high schools rank among the top in the country.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of the country's best high schools, and the Houston Independent School District is well represented.

Carnegie Vanguard High School clinched the eighth spot nationally and the second spot across the state. Additionally, DeBakey High School for Health Professions ranked eighteenth in the nation and fourth in the state.

Challenge Early College High School also made an appearance, coming in at spot 69 nationally.

In total, 21 HISD schools appear on the list of the country's top 6,000 schools.

"It is with a great deal of pride that we recognize the accomplishments of the students, teachers, principals, and staff at these schools," HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza said in a news release. "To be recognized on a national level is a testament to HISD's commitment to prepare our students for success after graduation -- whether beginning in a successful career or pursuing higher education."

