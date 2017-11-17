Driver trapped after apparent hit-and-run crash in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Both directions of Westpark Drive near Hillcroft were shut down this morning after a crash that caused a driver to be trapped inside his vehicle.

Houston firefighters were called to the 6400 block of Westpark after 2:30 a.m. Friday in reference to the wreck.

Two vehicles were believed to have been involved in the crash, but only one driver was located at the scene.

Crews worked to cut the trapped driver from his car. The person was conscious while firefighters worked on his vehicle.

Authorities believe one of the vehicles drifted across the center and struck the other one.

Police did not have a description of the other driver who may have been involved in the crash.

