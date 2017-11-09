HIT AND RUN

Driver runs off after deadly crash near Eastex Freeway

Driver takes off after deadly hit-and-run in NE Harris Co. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver ran off after a deadly crash late Wednesday night along the Eastex Freeway at Crosstimbers.

According to Houston police, a white SUV and a black car collided around 10:15 p.m. on the southbound feeder road of U.S. 59 in the northeast part of the city.

A woman in the SUV died as a result of the crash. Three other adults in the vehicle were injured, include a man who had to be cut out by firefighters.

Police say the driver of the black car ran off.

Police believe one of the vehicles ran a red light, but they aren't sure which driver is at fault yet.

